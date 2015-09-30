BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
LONDON, Sept 30 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it was taking a 5 percent stake in Cyprus's Hellenic Bank, adding to a similar stake it took in the island's top lender Bank of Cyprus last year.
The EBRD said it was buying 20 million euros worth of newly issued Hellenic shares that would give it 5.4 percent of the bank's share capital and voting rights.
Lucyna Staczak-Wuczyska, EBRD director for financial institutions and EU banks, said it would concentrate on tackling the bad loans on Hellenic's books, a problem that continues to weigh on much of Cyprus's banking system.
The stake adds to one worth up to 120 million euros it took in Bank of Cyprus just over a year ago. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: