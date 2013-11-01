NICOSIA Nov 1 Cyprus-based lender Hellenic Bank
said on Friday it had fully met recapitalisation
needs, adding three new partners to its shareholding structure
including Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P.
Hellenic, in which the Cyprus Orthodox Church had until now
been a key shareholder, said Third Point now held about 30
percent, and Cyprus-based Wargamings Public another 30 percent.
Cypriot investment fund Demetra Investment obtained 15 percent
in the bank, the lender said in a statement.
The lender was required to raise an additional 294 million
euros in regulatory capital under conditions of an international
bailout agreement Cyprus signed with the EU and IMF in March.
Hellenic said it raised 358 million euros, raising its core Tier
1 capital ratio to 9.5 percent.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Evans)