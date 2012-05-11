NICOSIA May 11 Cyprus received 15 bids for its
second offshore hydrocarbons licensing round, including energy
heavyweights Petronas, Total, and Kogas, energy minister Neoclis
Sylikiotis said on Friday.
Cyprus reported its first natural gas find in December 2011,
when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an
estimated 5-8 trillion cubic feet in a block south of the
island. The block lies close to where neighbouring Israel has
reported significant discoveries in the past two years.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)