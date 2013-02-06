* Cyprus issues new offshore licence for gas and oil
* Island's waters could contain up to 60 tcf of gas
* Cyprus hopes offshore riches can offset austerity
NICOSIA, Feb 6 Cyprus signed a deal with
France's Total to search for offshore oil and gas,
hailing its anticipated energy bonanza as a way out of austerity
it faces due to exposure to indebted Greece.
Signing a production sharing agreement on Wednesday with the
third energy major this year, Cyprus hopes for a windfall from
hydrocarbons beneath the seabed in a largely untapped area of
the east Mediterranean.
Any finds are not expected to come ashore until 2018 at the
very earliest for domestic consumption, and in 2019 for export.
But commerce, industry and tourism minister Neoclis
Sylikiotis said they would bring relief to Cyprus, which is in
line for an international bailout with the accompanying tough
conditions placed on its economy.
"Cyprus will finally and irrevocably turn its back on
sterile policies of austerity imposed on countries of the south
by a neo-liberal international and European establishment,"
Sylikiotis said during a signing ceremony.
One of the euro zone's smallest economies, Cyprus has been
severely affected by a spillover of Greece's debt crisis and a
recession expected to crimp output by 3.5 percent this year.
A financial bailout for Cyprus could reach up to 17.5
billion euros, equalling the size of the Cypriot economy which
adopted the euro in 2008. A final agreement is held up by
concerns among the island's European partners and the
International Monetary Fund over debt sustainability.
Cyprus first struck natural gas offshore in late 2011, when
U.S. based Noble reported an estimated 7 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) natural gas find, close to a major gas discovery by
neighbouring Israel.
Turkey, which lies north of Cyrus, has in the past voiced
objections to the island exploring for oil or gas. Cyprus was
split in a 1974 Turkish invasion after a brief Greek inspired
coup and the exploration project is directed by the island's
internationally recognised government.
Under the deal, approved by the Cyprus cabinet on Tuesday,
Total was licenced to carry out exploration work in two offshore
blocks lying directly south of the island.
On Jan. 24, the outgoing Cypriot government licensed a
consortium of Eni and South Korea's KoreaGas Corp (Kogas)
for other areas offshore.
"We anticipate up to 10 appraisal drillings over the next
three years," Sylikiotis said.
The area within Cyprus's exclusive economic zone, a maritime
boundary, could contain up to 60 tcf, Charles Ellinas, head of
the Cyprus Natural Hydrocarbons Company (CNHC) told Reuters in
an interview last week.