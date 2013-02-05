BRIEF-Tower International enter into fourth amended revolving credit facility agreement
* Tower International Inc - on March 7, Tower International, Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement
NICOSIA Feb 5 Cyprus will sign a production sharing agreement with Total for the exploration of hydrocarbons offshore, its government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Total was negotiating for exploration rights over two sea blocks south of the Mediterranean island. Cyprus awarded exploration rights over another sea area to a consortium of ENI and South Korea's Kogas on Jan. 24.
* TSX ends up 9.84 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,506.68; fell 0.7 pct on week
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc: