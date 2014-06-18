BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans says Fy profit attributable HK$900.2 million, up 5.8 pct
* Board recommended payment of final dividend of hk2 cents per share
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has opened books on its new euro June 2019 benchmark bond on Wednesday with official guidance on the bond of 4.90% area, according to a lead.
This is tighter than initial price thoughts released Tuesday at 5% area. Indications of interest on Wednesday morning top 1.5bn.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the sale.
Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Board recommended payment of final dividend of hk2 cents per share
March 21 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
OTTAWA, March 21 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is committed to working with provinces to tackle housing affordability, a spokeswoman for Morneau said on Tuesday in response to a request from Ontario that Ottawa do more to clamp down on speculation in Canada's hot housing market.