(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 27 Cyprus has asked the
International Monetary Fund for financial assistance to help it
deal with the country's banking crisis, the head of the IMF said
on Wednesday.
"Today, the IMF received an invitation from the Cypriot
authorities to participate in the external financial assistance
to contain the risks to the Cypriot economy," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.
The request comes a day ahead of a crucial summit of
European leaders on Thursday and Friday to deal with the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis that has enveloped the continent.
It will be the fourth euro zone country that has turned to
the IMF for a rescue loan. The fund is already involved in
bailouts for Greece, Portugal and Ireland. It is helping to
monitor a 100 billion euros ($124.71 billion) European bailout
for Spain.
"We expect to send an IMF team to Cyprus to evaluate the
situation in the field as soon as possible in preparation for
discussions on an economic program that will help Cyprus meet
the economic challenges it is facing," Lagarde added.
Cyprus has also requested an EU bailout for its
second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank, which needs 1.8
billion euros in regulatory capital. The aid is expected to
amount to about 10 billion euros, according to EU officials. In
exchange, Cyprus will have to commit to budget cuts and
structural reforms, as well as steps to strengthen its banking
and financial sector.
($1 = 0.8019 Euro)
(Reporting by Neil Stempleman and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by
James Dalgleish)