WASHINGTON, June 27 Cypriot government officials have asked the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance to help it deal with the country's banking crisis.

"We expect to send an IMF team to Cyprus to evaluate the situation in the field as soon as possible in preparation for discussions on an economic program that will help Cyprus meet the economic challenges it is facing," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neil Stempleman; Editing by James Dalgleish)