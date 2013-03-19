FRANKFURT, March 19 The International Monetary
Fund supports the Cypriot government's efforts to ease the pain
for smaller depositors under a levy that is part of an
international bailout for the island, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.
"We are also obviously extremely supportive of the Cypriot
authorities' intentions to introduce more progressive rates in
the one-off levy or deposit-share swap within the agreed
financial envelope of 5.8 billion (euros)," she told a
conference.
Lagarde also said Cyprus needed to reduce the size of its
banking sector and restructure it.