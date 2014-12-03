(Releads, adds detail, background)
NICOSIA Dec 3 Bailed-out Cyprus will be putting
out market feelers next week about a possible new bond issue,
choosing Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB to organise
meetings with European investors.
Cyprus, which tapped bond markets in mid-2014 after a
three-year lull, said the meetings would brief investors on
economic developments and 'discuss financing strategy'. The
briefings will start Dec. 9.
Cyprus is rated + by Standard and Poor's, B3 by Moody's and
B- by Fitch.
"The primary aim is to brief investors on the economy and
its prospects, and get some market feedback," a Cypriot finance
ministry source told Reuters.
Putting out market feelers was also appropriate in the event
of a 'possible' new debt issue of the Republic, the source said.
Harris Georgiades, Cyprus's finance minister, has previously
not ruled out a new debt issue, but has said it would depend on
market conditions.
Cyprus required a 10 billion-euro international bailout in
early 2013 after its banks almost collapsed from their exposure
to debt-stricken Greece and its own fiscal slippage.
Since then the island nation, one of the euro zone's
smallest, has shown signs of recovery and defied lenders'
expectations it would suffer a recession worse than the 2.8
percent contraction forecast for 2014. The economy island is now
expected to return to growth in 2015.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams)