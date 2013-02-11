BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
NICOSIA Feb 11 Two Israeli firms have taken a 30 percent interest in a licence held by U.S. energy company Noble to drill for natural gas off Cyprus, the Cypriot energy ministry said on Monday.
Cyprus's Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Neoclis Sylikiotis signed an agreement with Israeli firms Delek and Avner, both units of the Delek Group conglomerate.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Noble, which is already partners with the two firms in major discoveries off neighbouring Israel, reported a natural gas find in Cypriot waters averaging 7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in late 2011. It is expected to carry out a second drill this year.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.