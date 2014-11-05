NICOSIA Nov 5 Israel said on Wednesday it
supported attempts by neighbouring Cyprus to carry out natural
gas exploration offshore, in spite of objections from Turkey
challenging the endeavour.
Cyprus, a member of the European Union, has discovered
sizeable gas deposits south of the island towards Israel, which
has made massive hydrocarbon finds in the past decade.
Turkey does not recognise Cyprus, which is ethnically split
between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations. Nicosia has
accused Ankara of dispatching a research vessel to collect
seismic data, a precursor for possible explorations.
"We respect the integrity of Cyprus. You have your exclusive
rights to explore in your economic zone for gas or oil reserves
and we think it's unnecessary to add other tensions to the
problems of the Middle East," Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor
Lieberman told reporters in Nicosia.
"I hope that the EU has enough power to be a real mediator
and to take a reasonable position regarding the gas dispute and
exploration in (Cyprus's) economic zone," he said.
Cypriot officials say Turkish authorities have issued a
maritime advisory for activities south of the island until the
end of December.
Cyprus discovered an estimated 5 trillion cubic feet (tcf)
of gas in one offshore field in late 2011 and has licensed U.S.
energy firm Noble, Italy's ENI and France's
Total to search for gas.
Noble also has concessions over finds off Israel which
border on Cypriot waters. Lieberman said he hoped the two
countries could further energy cooperation in the future.
Relations between Israel and Turkey were severely damaged
after a deadly raid by Israeli commandoes on a Turkish vessel
carrying pro-Palestinian activists defying a Gaza blockade in
2010.
In Cyprus, the gas row has already triggered a suspension of
peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The island was
partitioned by a 1974 Turkish invasion that followed a brief
coup engineered by the military junta then ruling Greece, and
Greek Cypriots represent it in the EU.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)