NICOSIA May 28 Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders on ethnically-split Cyprus agreed on Thursday to open further crossing points linking the two parts, and to merge their electricity networks, a UN envoy said.

Nicos Anastasiades, the Greek Cypriot leader, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci also agreed on looking at ways of linking mobile telephone grids, United Nations advisor Espen Barth Eide said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)