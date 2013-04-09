By Karolina Tagaris
NICOSIA, April 9 A parliamentary committee
looking into who transferred money out of Cyprus before the
island's banking system was locked down in March suspended its
probe on Tuesday, complaining of not being given the data it had
demanded from the central bank.
The head of parliament's ethics committee, which was due to
look into a list detailing transfers of over 100,000 euros from
the country's two major banks - Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus
Popular Bank - on Tuesday said it fell short of what he had
requested.