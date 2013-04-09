NICOSIA, April 9 A parliamentary committee looking into who transferred money out of Cyprus before the island's banking system was locked down in March suspended its probe on Tuesday, complaining of not being given the data it had demanded from the central bank.

The head of parliament's ethics committee, which was due to look into a list detailing transfers of over 100,000 euros from the country's two major banks - Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular Bank - on Tuesday said it fell short of what he had requested.