By Karolina Tagaris
NICOSIA, April 9 A parliamentary committee
looking into who transferred money out of Cyprus before the
island's banking system was locked down in March suspended its
probe on Tuesday, complaining of not being given all the data it
had demanded from the central bank.
Underscoring tensions in relations between the central bank
and Cyprus's one-month-old centre-right government, the
government also withdrew the appointment of the deputy central
bank governor who supplied the data.
Spyros Stavrinakis's appointment, made by the previous
communist administration, was based on "faulty legal reasoning,"
the government said.
Cypriot banks were shut down for nearly two weeks to prevent
a run on deposits by panicked savers after a bailout deal Cyprus
struck with the European Union to save it from bankruptcy forced
depositors with more than 100,000 euros to bear part of the
cost.
Banks reopened on March 28 under tight restrictions and a
cash withdrawal limit of 300 euros per day, but disclosures that
capital was shifted out of the Mediterranean island in the runup
to the lockdown on March 15 fuelled public anger.
The head of the Cypriot parliament's ethics committee, which
was due to look into a list detailing transfers of more than
100,000 euros from the two major banks - Bank of Cyprus and
Cyprus Popular Bank - said on Tuesday that the list fell short
of what he had requested.
"It was with great disappointment and anger that, when we
opened the envelope, we realised it contained data for only 15
days even though we had asked for a year," lawmaker Demetris
Syllouris told reporters. "This kind of behaviour is
unacceptable."
In a letter to Syllouris, then central bank deputy governor
Stavrinakis said he was only attaching a list of individuals and
companies who transferred money out of Cyprus between March 1-15
this year.
"We believe your request would lead to a huge volume of
information, which would possibly not help the aim of your
committee," Stavrinakis said. This included foreign companies
that transfer large sums of money each day, as well as Cypriots
who bought property, he said.
Stavrinakis was appointed by the former communist
administration three weeks before it lost power in a February
election, a move the then opposition decried as political.
The main party in the new government, the Democratic Rally
party, has for months claimed the needs of the island's
now-crippled banking sector were artificially inflated to divert
attention away from fiscal mistakes by the previous government.
"Actions in Cyprus and beyond over recent months resulted in
making the needs of the banks larger ... some people rolled out
the carpet to lead us to this," Finance Minister Harris
Georgiades told state radio.
Syllouris said the ethics committee had requested a list of
who transferred money dating back to a year because it wanted to
look into possible loans given with favourable terms. He
expressed doubt that the list he received, which included the
names of about 6,000 individuals and companies that shifted
money abroad, was complete.
"The wording of the letter has caused concern that not all
names are included," he said.
Asked if it included the names of politicians or political
parties, Syllouris said: "When we study it we will let you
know."