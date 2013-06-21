LONDON, June 21 Cyprus will sign an agreement with Noble Energy, Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration on June 26 to develop a liquefied natural gas terminal on the island to tap vast quantities of East Mediterranean gas, authorities said on Friday.

Cyprus, which discovered natural gas off its shores in 2011, aims to begin LNG exports in 2020, processing not only its own gas but also supplies from Israel and potentially Lebanon.

The proposed LNG terminal, which consultants estimate could cost $6 billion, will be located at the southern coastal industrial site of Vassilikos, the government said in a statement.