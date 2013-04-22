LONDON, April 22 The seizure of bank deposits used in the euro zone's bailout of Cyprus should not be repeated elsewhere, Luxembourg's finance minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a banking conference in London, Luc Frieden also said the euro zone needs to be able to intervene in troubled countries before a request for help is made.

"Cyprus shouldn't be repeated in the future, we dealt with Cyprus in an ad-hoc manner and it should remain ad-hoc," he said.

If countries run into trouble, "We must be able to intervene without the formal request of those governments.

"We must be able to intervene without waiting for all 17 countries to take final decisions." (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)