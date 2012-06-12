NEW YORK, June 12 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday cut the credit ratings on two Cypriot banks and put
another on review for downgrade, citing the increased risks of a
Greek exit from the euro area currency.
Bank of Cyprus, the largest lender on the
Mediterranean island state, had its deposit and senior unsecured
debt cut by one notch to B2 from B1 and the standalone credit
assessment lowered to B3 from B2.
Moody's also cut Hellenic Bank Ltd's deposit
ratings by one notch to B1 from Ba3 and the standalone credit
assessment lowered to B2 from B1. Both banks were put on review
for downgrade.
Cyprus Popular Bank was also put on review for
downgrade.
"Although a Greek exit is not Moody's central scenario, the
rating agency says that it considers the risk of a euro exit by
Greece as substantial and recognizes that the probability of
such an outcome may increase further following the Greek
parliamentary elections on 17 June," Moody's said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)