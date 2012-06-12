(Adds details, background)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 12 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday cut the credit ratings on two Cypriot banks and put
another on review for a downgrade, citing the increased risks of
a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.
Bank of Cyprus (BOC), the largest lender on the
Mediterranean island, had its deposit and senior unsecured debt
ratings cut by one notch to B2 from B1 and the stand-alone
credit assessment lowered to B3 from B2.
Moody's also cut Hellenic Bank Ltd's deposit
ratings by one notch to B1 from Ba3 and the stand-alone credit
assessment lowered to B2 from B1.
Both banks were also put on review for a possible further
downgrade.
Cyprus Popular Bank, the country's second-largest
lender, was also put on review for a downgrade.
"Although a Greek exit is not Moody's central scenario, the
rating agency says that it considers the risk of a euro exit by
Greece as substantial and recognizes that the probability of
such an outcome may increase further following the Greek
parliamentary elections on 17 June," Moody's said in a
statement.
Cyprus, most of whose population is Greek Cypriot, has close
cultural, business and political links with Greece, but that
relationship has not been without difficulties as Greece's
economy has crumbled.
Cyprus is a member of the European Union and the third
smallest economy in the euro zone.
Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly last week said
Cyprus could not rule out an EU bailout to prop up its
Greece-exposed banks.
Popular Bank (CPB) requires 1.8 billion euros ($2.24
billion) in fresh capital to meet European regulators'
conditions by June 30. If the bank cannot raise the funds
privately, the government - itself cash-strapped by its
exclusion from international capital markets - will have to step
in.
CPB was hit by a 76-percent writedown on its holdings of
Greek sovereign bonds in its 2011 results, with an impairment
loss of 2.3 billion euros, depleting its capital buffers.
"The rated Cypriot banks maintain extensive branch
operations in Greece, with exposures to Greek borrowers
amounting to 42 percent of net loans for CPB, to 34 percent of
gross loans for BoC, and 17 percent of gross loans for Hellenic.
As such, their capital positions remain susceptible to the
direct and indirect consequences of a Greek exit," Moody's said.
A bigger risk of a euro exit by Greece could lead to faster
withdrawals of deposits from Cypriot banks' Greek branches,
thereby straining liquidity. If there were to be an exit, a
redenominated Greek currency would likely trigger a default in
Greece that "would materially weaken" the solvency of Cyprus'
banks, Moody's said.
In his interview with Reuters last week, Shiarly said there
was a worry in the Nicosia government that its EU partners would
impose prohibitive conditions on any offer of aid.
There is precedent for Cyprus to go back to individual
countries for funding help. It received a 2.5 billion euro
bilateral loan from Russia last year and is in talks with
another country - rumored to be China - to come to its rescue
this time around.
Cyprus has traditionally had strong ties with Moscow, with
many Russians holding cash on the island. So far, the numbers
show that foreign investors are not worried.
Central bank data for April show a 0.5 percent year-on-year
increase in total deposits in Cyprus to 71.6 billion euros.
Within that figure, there was a 29-percent increase in deposits
by other euro zone residents.
($1 = 0.8028 Euro)
