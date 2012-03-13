* Moody's cuts Cyprus to junk, outlook negative
* Says Greek-exposed banks may need govt aid
* Acknowledges fiscal efforts, gas find
* Government says cut not justified
(Adds Cyprus finmin comment para 6-7)
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 13 Moody's Investors
Service cut Cyprus's sovereign ratings to junk on Tuesday,
saying there was a heightened risk the government, shut out of
debt markets, would have to support its banks that have been
battered by exposure to Greece.
Moody's cut the island-state one notch to Ba1 from Baa3. The
outlook was negative, it said.
It is the second ratings agency to cut Cyprus to junk, after
Standard and Poor's, which has Cyprus at BB+. Fitch rates Cyprus
BBB-, one notch above junk.
Among other euro zone countries, Portugal is rated junk by
all three rating agencies, Ireland has one junk rating from
Moody's, and Greece is either rated junk or in default by all
three.
Moody's said there was an increased risk the Cypriot
government, itself shut out of financial markets for funding,
would have to prop up banks. It said the level of
recapitalisation required could exceed 20 percent of Cyprus's
GDP.
In a statement, Cyprus's finance ministry said it believed
the downgrade was unjustified because conditions had not
materially changed since Moody's last cut its ratings in
November.
It said that it would continue to work to meet fiscal
targets and cooperate with the central bank to meet challenges
in the banking sector.
Cyprus, the euro zone's third-smallest economy with a gross
domestic product of about 17 billion euros, has been hammered by
ratings agencies for fiscal slippage and exposure of its banks
to Greece's sovereign debt and its economy.
Not a frequent borrower on international markets, its
borrowing costs are nonetheless prohibitive. It turned to close
ally Russia for a 2.5 billion euro bilateral loan which
authorities say will cover its needs this year.
The yield on a 10-year bond was quoted at
13.04 percent on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.
Moody's downgrade focused primarily on Cyprus's risks from
Greece, while acknowledging that the island had undertaken
fiscal consolidation and a greater number of structural changes
than anticipated.
BANK EXPOSURE
Cyprus's two largest banks, Bank of Cyprus and
Marfin Popular posted record losses after taking a
writedown on Greek sovereign holdings. Marfin Popular, which
held 3.0 billion in Greek government bonds before the writedown,
needs to boost its capital by 1.35 billion euros by the end of
June.
The bank says it plans to offer equity either to existing
shareholders or new ones. It says it is talking to investors,
but has not provided further details.
Moody's estimated that under the banks' participation in
Greece's private sector debt-swap scheme, and factoring in a
deterioration in asset quality in Cyprus and Greece, the banks
would need a capital increase equivalent to more than 20 percent
of GDP.
Although some of this capital is included in present bank
recapitalisation plans, Moody's said there was a "very material
risk" that the private sector would not be able to provide all
the capital needed.
"Overall, the fragile market confidence in Cyprus, which has
already led to a loss of access to international debt markets,
is likely to continue, with a high potential for further shocks
to funding conditions for the sovereign and the domestic banks,"
Moody's said.
Its decision to assign a negative outlook was a reflection
of "very significant risks" that continue to emanate from the
Greek sovereign crisis, and which will continue to challenge
Cyprus over the next 18 to 24 months, it said.
It said its downgrade was limited to one notch,
acknowledging a government fiscal consolidation programme and
the discovery of substantial gas reserves off the island's
shores.
Cyprus announced a discovery of between 5 and 8 trillion
cubic feet of gas in an offshore field in December. It has now
declared a licensing round for another 12 blocks.
Although authorities are likely to realise some one-off
gains from the sale of licences to tap reserves, it will
probably take nearly a decade for the island to realise the most
significant and sustained benefits, Moody's said.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Stephen Nisbet)