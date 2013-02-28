(Adds detail)
NICOSIA Feb 28 The election of a pro-bailout
candidate in Cypriot elections last Sunday boosted chances of a
financial deal with international lenders, Moody's said on
Thursday.
But it did not alter its own assessment of a high
probability of default.
"Domestic banks' recapitalization needs remain uncertain and
we anticipate Cyprus' debt burden will rise dramatically,
reaching an unsustainable level," Moody's said in a statement.
"There is a 50 percent chance that the sheer size of Cyprus'
anticipated debt load will eventually compel authorities to
pursue every avenue for debt reduction, including private-sector
losses on Cypriot debt," the ratings agency said.
Conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades swept to victory in a
presidential runoff on Feb. 24, vowing to unblock a stalemate
in discussions with international lenders on aid the island
desperately needs.
Anastasiades was to be sworn in for a five year term later
on Thursday, replacing Demetris Christofias, a communist leader
criticised by some for failing to negotiate effectively with
lenders.
Moody's said it did not expect an improved political
landscape to lower the probability of default for Cyprus, which
it rates Caa3, with a negative outlook.
Bank recapitalisation needs were expected to push the
general government debt up to 150 percent of GDP, it said.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)