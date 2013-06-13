NICOSIA, June 13 A Cypriot TV presenter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of her boss in a case which has gripped the Mediterranean island.

Prosecutors said Elena Skordelli, 42, was driven by revenge to kill Andis Hadjicostis after she was sacked from her job as news anchor at his Sigma TV channel.

Skordelli and her brother Tassos Krasopoulis, 37, were convicted of the premeditated murder of Hadjicostis, CEO of the Dias Group, one of the largest media organisations in Cyprus, who was gunned down outside his home in Nicosia on Jan. 11.

Both the accused had pleaded not guilty. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)