JERUSALEM Dec 1 The Israeli partners in a group
drilling at Cyprus' offshore Aphrodite natural gas field said
the estimated reserves there have dropped to 4.1 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) from a previously estimated 5.2 tcf.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Delek
Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration, each
with a 15 percent stake in the project, said the drop was mostly
due to a decrease in the estimated thickness of the target
layer.
Based on a report provided by consultants Netherland, Sewell
& Associates, the statement also said there are significant"
amounts of condensate - estimated to reach 8.1 million barrels.
The group previously thought there were not commercial
quantities of condensate at the field.
Texas-based Noble Energy leads the Aphrodite group
with a 70 percent share.