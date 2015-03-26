* ENI consortium second to draw a blank off Cyprus
* Cyprus drill result 'disappointing'-minister
(Adds background, quotes)
NICOSIA, March 26 Italian energy company Eni
and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) failed to find
exploitable hydrocarbons off Cyprus, the second time energy
companies have drawn blanks in recent months in what was
otherwise considered a promising region.
Cyprus's energy ministry said a consortium between the two
failed to find gas on their second drilling in an offshore block
south of the island.
"Even though this is disappointing, it does not mean there
are no hydrocarbons in Cyprus's economic exploitation zone,"
said energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, referring to a
maritime area where nations licence commercial activities.
The consortium also failed to discover exploitable reserves
during drilling at a different location within the same offshore
block in 2014.
The development is another setback to Cypriot hopes of
abundant offshore riches like its neighbour, Israel, home to
some of the largest finds in the past decade.
France's Total failed to find any notable reserves
to warrant drilling in Cypriot waters last year, but is
continuing some research.
Eni and KOGAS were assessing the data collected in both
drills which would be useful for the continuation of research,
the ministry said in a statement.
Lakkotrypis said the information would allow better
assessments on the energy potential of the region.
To date, the only notable gas find is that of U.S. energy
company Noble, which discovered a field with an
estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas south of Cyprus in
2011. It is close to Israel's Leviathan with its estimated 22
trillion cubic feet of reserves.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely and
William Hardy)