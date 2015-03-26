* ENI consortium second to draw a blank off Cyprus

NICOSIA, March 26 Italian energy company Eni and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) failed to find exploitable hydrocarbons off Cyprus, the second time energy companies have drawn blanks in recent months in what was otherwise considered a promising region.

Cyprus's energy ministry said a consortium between the two failed to find gas on their second drilling in an offshore block south of the island.

"Even though this is disappointing, it does not mean there are no hydrocarbons in Cyprus's economic exploitation zone," said energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, referring to a maritime area where nations licence commercial activities.

The consortium also failed to discover exploitable reserves during drilling at a different location within the same offshore block in 2014.

The development is another setback to Cypriot hopes of abundant offshore riches like its neighbour, Israel, home to some of the largest finds in the past decade.

France's Total failed to find any notable reserves to warrant drilling in Cypriot waters last year, but is continuing some research.

Eni and KOGAS were assessing the data collected in both drills which would be useful for the continuation of research, the ministry said in a statement.

Lakkotrypis said the information would allow better assessments on the energy potential of the region.

To date, the only notable gas find is that of U.S. energy company Noble, which discovered a field with an estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas south of Cyprus in 2011. It is close to Israel's Leviathan with its estimated 22 trillion cubic feet of reserves. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)