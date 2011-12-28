NICOSIA Dec 28 Cyprus President Demetris Christofias planned to make a statement on the island's progress in exploring for hydrocarbons on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Cyprus and its U.S. based partner Noble Energy started exploring for oil and gas at an offshore block south of the island in mid-September. Results of an exploratory drilling on a concession, known as block 12, are expected.

The Cyprus A prospect is located in Block 12, also known as Aphrodite lying directly south of the Mediterranean island. It lies close to large natural gas discoveries off Israel.

Christofias was due to issue a statement at 1500 local time (1300 GMT). (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)