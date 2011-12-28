NICOSIA Dec 28 Cyprus President Demetris
Christofias planned to make a statement on the island's progress
in exploring for hydrocarbons on Wednesday, an official
statement said.
Cyprus and its U.S. based partner Noble Energy
started exploring for oil and gas at an offshore block south of
the island in mid-September. Results of an exploratory drilling
on a concession, known as block 12, are expected.
The Cyprus A prospect is located in Block 12, also known as
Aphrodite lying directly south of the Mediterranean island. It
lies close to large natural gas discoveries off Israel.
Christofias was due to issue a statement at 1500 local time
(1300 GMT).
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)