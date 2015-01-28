NICOSIA Jan 28 Cyprus and U.S. energy company
Noble are discussing the potential exploitation of a gas
field discovered in 2011, the island's energy minister said on
Wednesday.
Yiorgos Lakkotrypis also said discussions had almost
concluded with French company Total on modifying an
existing exploration permit after initial results showed no
tangible reserves in an area where it was licensed.
He said Cypriot authorities had started discussions with
Noble over its plans to develop Aphrodite, a 4.54 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) gas reservoir.
"There are many steps which need to be taken, (but) it's the
start of a process towards exploitation of the reserve,"
Lakkotrypis said.
Delek Drilling and Avner Oil Exploration
, both subsidiaries of Israel's Delek Group
, each own 15 percent of Aphrodite. Texas-based Noble
Energy controls the rest. Aphrodite is adjacent to the much
larger Leviathan field in Israeli waters in which the three
companies also hold a concession.
Total last week confirmed it had completed surveys over two
Cypriot offshore blocks for which it had licenses, without
finding potential drilling targets.
"An arrangement has been found with Total, and right now the
legal documentation remains to be approved," Lakkotrypis said.
"If that yields results then they (Total) will be with us at
least until February 2016."
(Writing By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)