NICOSIA Nov 15 U.S.-based Noble Energy
said its Cyprus A gas prospect, where exploratory
drilling is now underway, had estimated gross resources of 3 to
9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.
The prospect has a 60 percent probability of geological
success, Noble said in a news release on Tuesday.
Cypriot officials, who had previously given preliminary and
estimated assessments that the block contained 8 to 10 tcf, said
they would wait for results once drilling concluded in early to
mid-December.
"I am sure that the findings will be satisfactory to all," a
Cypriot energy official told Reuters.
Noble started drilling the offshore prospect south of
Cyprus, which lies close to large discoveries off Israel, at the
end of September.
Cyprus's move to drill for gas angered its northern
neighbour and rival Turkey, which supports a breakaway Turkish
Cypriot state in northern Cyprus. Ankara disputes Nicosia's
right to explore for hydrocarbons, while Cyprus says it is
within its sovereign rights.
Cypriot authorities will define in coming days plans to
launch a new licensing round for offshore oil and gas
exploration, its energy minister said on Nov. 14.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jane Baird)