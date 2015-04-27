(Adds row with Turkish president)
NICOSIA, April 27 Greek Cypriots welcomed the
election of a moderate Turkish Cypriot leader in northern Cyprus
on Monday, saying they anticipated a swift resumption of stalled
peace talks.
Turkish Cypriot independent Mustafa Akinci swept to victory
in presidential elections on Sunday, clinching 60.5 percent of
the vote over incumbent conservative Dervis Eroglu. Akinci has
pledged to push for a peace deal with Greek Cypriots.
"At last, our hopes are high that this country can be
reunified," said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
As the Greek Cypriot community leader in talks overseen by
the United Nations, Anastasiades will be Akinci's negotiating
partner if and when the peace process resumes.
But Akinci quickly found himself in hot water with Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan, who rounded on him for suggesting
relations with Turkey should be put on a more equal footing.
"Who's the one fighting for northern Cyprus in the
international community? Does Mr. Akinci believe he can put up
this fight on his own?" Erdogan said.
"We will continue to view them like a mother looks at its
child," he told a news conference in Ankara.
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by
a brief Greek-inspired coup. The Greek Cypriot-controlled south
represents the whole island in the European Union, though
membership is in political limbo in the north, a breakaway
Turkish Cypriot state.
While any form of communication between Greek and Turkish
Cypriots was severed for years, Akinci was an exception. As
mayor of the ethnically split Cypriot capital Nicosia in the
1980s, he and his Greek Cypriot counterpart Lellos Demetriades
worked on devising a master plan for the medieval city, encased
in Venetian walls, with the idea that it should be reunited.
The city is still split by a U.N. controlled buffer zone --
a corridor of crumbling mansions, shops and homes abandoned in
fighting.
Though welcoming Akinci's election, Greek Cypriots say any
Cyprus settlement is contingent on Turkey, which bankrolls
Turkish Cypriots and has some 30,000 troops in the heavily
militarised, breakaway state.
Peace talks were halted last October after Greek Cypriots
suspended their participation over a row with Turkey about
offshore hydrocarbons exploration. Cyprus discovered gas
offshore in late 2011 but Turkey disputes its rights and had
dispatched an exploration vessel to carry out seismic research
in Cypriot-claimed waters late last year.
The United Nations said its envoy, former Norwegian foreign
minister Espen Barth Eide, would be in Cyprus in early May to
prepare for a resumption of peace talks.
