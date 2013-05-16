By Stephen Grey, Michele Kambas and Douglas Busvine
NICOSIA May 15 When the Cyprus bank run began
earlier this year, Russians set much of the pace. Documents seen
by Reuters show that as the Mediterranean island headed towards
financial meltdown in March, most notable among companies
transferring money from the country's two main banks were
Russians and East Europeans.
At least 3.6 billion euros ($4.67 billion) was removed in
two weeks by big depositors, according to the documents. Though
many companies listed initially appear obscure, a Reuters
analysis shows a significant proportion are vehicles for foreign
investors more at home in Moscow or Kiev than Nicosia.
The lists give an insight into the March crisis and how the
tax haven, with a population of just 1.1 million, had amassed
bank deposits that peaked at 72 billion euros - more than four
times the island's GDP.
Prepared in April by private sector lenders Bank of Cyprus
and Laiki Bank, and passed to lawmakers by the island's central
bank, the documents list 5,323 transactions, most previously
undisclosed. They detail transfers of 100,000 euros or more from
Bank of Cyprus and Laiki Bank in the two weeks before Cyprus
closed its banks on March 16 as it desperately negotiated an
international rescue.
Reuters analysed 129 companies that each transferred 5
million euros or more over the two-week period, collectively
accounting for 1.9 billion euros. Of those companies, 95 could
be traced.
Out of that group, 34 have links to Russia, five have links
to Ukraine and two to Kazakhstan. The remainder comprise
companies from Cyprus and other countries including tax havens
such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the
Dutch Antilles. By value, more than half the transactions were
made in dollars.
"This list verifies as well-founded Cyprus' reputation as an
offshore economy used as a conduit for people, particularly
Russians, to hold large sums of money, often to avoid paying tax
and without too much scrutiny," said Michael McIntyre, professor
of law and a tax expert at Wayne State University in the United
States.
While the transfers appear mostly related to moving money
out of Cyprus, Reuters could not establish where the funds went.
It is possible some transfers were between banks within Cyprus.
Deposits that did flow out of the country had to be funded
by emergency liquidity assistance from the European Central
Bank, according to analysts. In effect, the ECB was paying for
depositors, many of them Russian, to remove money from Cyprus
before those depositors could be compelled to contribute to the
international rescue of the island.
BIGGEST TRANSFER
As debts threatened to overwhelm Cyprus early this year,
money began to flow out of the country in fluctuating amounts.
In January 1.7 billion euros left the island and a further 900
million in February, according to Central Bank of Cyprus
figures.
The run accelerated in March as Cyprus found it had few
friends among international institutions suffering bail-out
fatigue. Many of the biggest transfers were by firms linked to
Russia.
One of the largest was listed under the name of UCP
Industrial Holdings, which is recorded as moving 80.2 million
euros out of the Bank of Cyprus on March 7. UCP Industrial
Holdings is part of United Capital Partners, a $3.5 billion
Russian investment firm led by Ilya Sherbovich, a former head of
investment at Deutsche Bank Russia and now a board director of
the oil giant Rosneft.
Sherbovich, whose UCP fund recently acquired a stake in
VKontakte, a fast-growing social network known as the "Russian
Facebook", told Reuters: "Our group has several dozen legal
entities, and some of them have accounts at Bank of Cyprus, but
we don't use those as primary accounts.
"Anybody serious who works on financial markets wouldn't
have left any significant amounts in the Cyprus banks. Very
simple reason: Look at the share price chart of the Bank of
Cyprus. It went to zero many months before the freeze happened."
He could not confirm the transaction listed in the Cypriot
documents and said his companies did not keep big deposits in
Cyprus. A spokeswoman for UCP said the transaction "must be a
mistake or incorrect information".
On March 16, the Cyprus government shut banks amid
discussions over imposing losses on depositors as the price for
an international rescue. On the day before, a company called
Trellas Enterprises moved 2 billion roubles ($63.85 million) out
of Bank of Cyprus. Trellas Enterprises is majority-owned by
Maxim Nogotkov, an entrepreneur who controls Svyaznoy, one of
the biggest retailers of cell phones in Russia. Nogotkov, 36, is
listed by Forbes as having a net worth of $1.3 billion.
Nogotkov confirmed that he controlled his mobile phone and
banking interests in Russia through Trellas, but declined to
comment on the transfer recorded in the bank list.
"We never comment on financial transfers or mergers and
acquisitions activity," Nogotkov said by telephone.
Asked whether he was considering restructuring his business
interests in light of Cyprus' financial meltdown, Nogotkov said:
"Not actively. We don't have any urgent decisions to restructure
(the business)."
Another company illustrating the Russia connection is O1
Properties Limited, which moved 10.1 million euros out of Bank
of Cyprus. The company is controlled by Boris Mints, a Russian
politician turned businessman, and this year bought the White
Square business centre in Moscow for $1 billion.
In the 1990s Mints was a state official handling issues
relating to property and local authorities. From 2004 until 2012
he was chairman of the board of Otkritie Financial Corporation,
which describes itself as Russia's largest independent financial
group by assets. He is now president of the firm.
Mints was not available for comment. A spokesman for O1
Properties said: "O1 Properties keeps an account at the Bank of
Cyprus to use it for regular business activities. We didn't know
that Cyprus banks (would) shut. O1 Properties suffered losses.
We do not comment (on the) total loss."
EXPENSIVE WORDS
The troika of the European Commission, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund insisted on tough terms
for providing billions to stop Cyprus going bust. As talks
progressed, speculation began to spread that any package for
Cyprus would include levying money from bank depositors - an
unprecedented move that came to be known as a bail in, rather
than a bail out.
The impact of what politicians and officials said - and did
not say - is reflected in the pattern of fund outflows.
On March 4, depositors withdrew 261 million euros from the
two banks, according to the transfer lists. Late that day,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, president of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers in the euro zone, was asked whether the rescue of
Cyprus would affect bank depositors. He did not give a clear
answer. The next day depositors yanked 315 million euros out of
the banks.
Account holders were further unnerved on March 5 when Panicos
Demetriades, the island's central bank governor, said depositors
might face a special levy on interest income for three years.
Over the next two days transfers leapt to 342 million euros and
491 million euros; the latter figure including the 80.2 million
euros withdrawn by UCP Industrial Holdings.
NON-RUSSIANS
As fears of losses mounted, Russians were not the only
depositors who transferred large sums of money from the tax
haven's banks. There were also Cypriot companies, individuals
both Cypriot and foreign, and the occasional well-known
international firm.
These included Apax Partners, a private equity group based
in London. A subsidiary, Apax Mauritius Holdco Ltd, moved 68.8
million euros from the Bank of Cyprus on March 8. A spokeswoman
for Apax Partners confirmed that it controlled Apax Mauritius
Holdco but declined to comment further.
Previous news reports have noted how the Electricity
Authority of Cyprus transferred 19 million euros out of Laiki
Bank just days before it was closed. The documents seen by
Reuters show the authority also transferred 22 million euros out
of Bank of Cyprus between March 1 and 15.
The Electricity Authority said there was nothing unusual in
the transfers. "This represented payments for heavy fuel oil ...
our annual fuel costs are 650 million," said Costas Gavrielides,
a spokesman for the authority.
MYSTERY COMPANIES
While some readily identifiable companies appear on the
lists of transfers, what is striking is the complex nature of
many entries.
Glenidge Trading, which transferred 22.5 million euros out
of the Bank of Cyprus, is registered in the British Virgin
Islands, a tax haven often favoured because of its British-based
legal system and lack of transparency. Glenidge was the vehicle
through which a Cypriot company called DCH Investment UA Limited
acquired an interest this year in the Karavan group of shopping
malls in Ukraine, according to local reports and Cypriot and
Ukrainian corporate filings.
In turn DCH Investment UA Limited is controlled by one of
Ukraine's richest men, Oleksander Yaroslavsky, according to
corporate filings. A representative for Yaroslavsky did not
respond to requests for comment about Glenidge and the Cypriot
bank transfer.
Some companies that made several of the largest transfers
could not be traced. They include Jarlath Limited, which moved
76 million euros, and Accent Delight International, which moved
27 million.
Also on the list is Rangeley Services Limited, which
transferred 9.3 million euros from Bank of Cyprus on March 15. A
company of that name is registered at an address near Leeds in
Britain and owned by Jason Rangeley, who is described in company
records as an agricultural contractor.
But when asked if the transfer of 9.3 million euros was
anything to do with him, Jason Rangeley said: "No ... I wish it
was."
Rangeley, a self-employed farmer, said he had set up his
company because he had hoped to buy a few sheep. "It just never
came off." He said his company is dormant. It remains unclear
who owns the company involved in the Cypriot transfer.