BUCHAREST Oct 17 The frontrunner to win Cyprus's presidential election said on Wednesday he would form a coalition government focused on investment-oriented growth and job creation on the island, battered by exposure to debt-crippled Greece.

Nicos Anastassiades, head of the opposition right-wing Democratic Rally, also said he would attempt to effectively tackle economic problems in Cyprus, which is now waiting for an EU bailout.

"I want to take this opportunity to pass a strong message to the investment community. Cyprus does face liquidity and structural issues," he said.

"I will tackle both issues but my emphasis will be on private investment-oriented growth," Anastassiades told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties in Bucharest.

Anastassiades is leading opinion polls ahead of a presidential election scheduled in February 2013, backed by his party and the centrist Democratic Party.

"I will form a national unity government to get the job done and bring the people and the parliament together," Anastassiades said.