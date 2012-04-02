NICOSIA, April 2 Cyprus's second-largest bank apologised to irate shareholders on Monday for its exposure to Greek debt which has saddled the bank with mammoth losses and forced it to seek new capital.

Marfin Popular Bank, which was on Monday renamed Cyprus Popular Bank, posted 2011 losses of 2.5 billion euros after taking a 60 percent writedown on the value of its Greek bonds.

It now plans a 1.35 billion-euro share issue to meet regulatory requirements for a 9 percent core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by the end of June.

Attempts to find new investors were continuing but the Greek economic outlook appeared to be holding some potential investors back, bank executives said.

Popular, created from a merger of two Greek banks and a Cypriot bank in 2006, amassed some 3 billion in Greek sovereign debt from 2007 to 2009.

"Looking back, it was wrong, and we must apologise," Chief Executive Christos Stylianides told shareholders in Nicosia.

"I know it is not enough, and we are doing all we can so the bank gets back on its feet, and we can add value for shareholders."

The bank said it was actively looking for investors to participate in its new share issue and said there were encouraging indications of interest but hurdles remained.

"The truth is there are some reservations over the climate of uncertainty in the Greek economy," said Michael Sarris, a former finance minister appointed as non-executive chairman in November.

"We believe a combination of a strategic investor with three or four institutional investors will be of help in raising capital," he added. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)