NICOSIA May 17 The Republic of Cyprus will underwrite a 1.8 billion euro ($2.29 billion) equity issue by Cyprus Popular Bank to boost its regulatory capital requirements, the Cypriot lender said on Thursday.

The island's cabinet approved the decision on Thursday morning, Popular said in a statement. Under terms of its decision, the Republic of Cyprus would underwrite 1.8 billion euros through a rights issue, the bank said.

($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)