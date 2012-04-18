NICOSIA, April 18 Cyprus's Popular Bank
, which has to find more than one billion euros in
fresh capital by a mid-year deadline, wants to be considered
eligible for cash which will be disbursed to Greek banks under
that country's bailout programme, a senior source in the Cypriot
bank said on Wednesday.
"We think there is good reason to treat Popular like a Greek
bank and to partake in the liquidity and capital support
available to Greek banks in so far as its activities in Greece
are concerned, since it was a subsidiary of a Greek bank until
March 2011," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
