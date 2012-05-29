* Bank faces state bailout without investors

* Suffered massive losses on Greek exposure (Adds detail)

May 29 Cyprus's Popular Bank, the country's second-largest lender posted a 23 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as the worsening situation in the Greek market took its toll on the bank's loan portfolio.

Popular, formerly known as Marfin Popular, which is facing a state bailout unless it finds investors by the end of June, said net profit included a deferred tax asset of 84.7 million euros relating to its massive write-down of Greek sovereign bonds which pushed it to record losses in 2011.

If Popular does not find investors by the end of June, the state will be forced to inject up to 1.8 billion euros, or 10 percent of Cypriot GDP, into the bank to keep it afloat.

It is already underwriting the bank's rights issue in an attempt to lure potential buyers.

A lack of investors could force the Mediterranean island, the third-smallest in the euro zone, to a financial stability mechanism to find the cash and signal growing contagion from the debt crisis rippling through Europe.

The bank reported 2011 losses of 2.8 billion euros from a writedown in the value of its Greek sovereign bonds, depleting its regulatory capital.

The European Banking Authority, the industry regulator, expects the bank to replenish its capital by 1.9 billion euros to reach a core tier 1 capital level -- a signal of financial strength - of 9 percent by June 30.

The bank said net profit in the first quarter was 54.8 million euros, 23 percent lower than the year-ago period.

Net interest income fell by 2 percent on a yearly basis, reflecting a deleveraging of its loan portfolio and lower deposit spreads. Fee and commission income also fell on subdued activity in capital markets. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)