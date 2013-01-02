(Removes superfluous reference to level of state ownership in
fifth paragraph)
NICOSIA Jan 2 Cyprus Popular Bank
expects its 2012 results to show a reduced after-tax loss
compared with its record loss in 2011, it said in a stock
exchange filing.
In an announcement dated Dec. 31 but released on Wednesday,
the nationalised bank said lower losses were anticipated from
reduced impairment charges on Greek government bonds and
goodwill.
It said however it would book higher provisions and
anticipated lower operating income in a challenging business
climate in both Greece and Cyprus, its two main markets.
Popular, Cyprus's second-largest bank, reported a 2.5
billion euro ($3.3 billion) net loss in 2011.
Popular was nationalised in mid-2012 after its regulatory
capital took a severe hit from its heavy exposure to a writedown
on its holdings of Greek sovereign debt.
The Cypriot state now owns an estimated 84 percent of
Popular. Attempts to save banks forced the government itself to
seek financial aid from its EU partners and the IMF in a bailout
estimated at around 17 billion euros.
Last week Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest
bank, warned of worse results in 2012 on tougher provisioning
regulations.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)