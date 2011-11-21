NICOSIA Nov 21 The president of Cyprus,
which faces Turkish opposition to its plans to explore for
offshore gas, said on Monday the island would press ahead with
the search and planned a new licensing round soon.
President Demetris Christofias on Monday visited a gas
drilling rig south of the Mediterranean island, a project that
Turkey disputes. It was his first visit since U.S. concession
partners Noble started an exploratory drill in
September.
"My presence here underlines the sovereign rights of the
Republic of Cyprus which we are determined to exercise,"
Christofias said, according to a statement issued by the
government press office.
Turkey, which backs a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
north Cyprus, has challenged the jurisdiction of Cyprus in
searching for oil and gas.
It says any natural resources of Cyprus also belong to
Turkish Cypriots, who do not participate in the island's
internationally-recognised government.
The results of Noble's exploratory drilling are expected in
early to mid December. Based on pre-drill data, the prospect is
estimated to contain 3 to 9 trillion cubic feet of gas.
"We hope for the best possible results soon," said
Christofias. "We will also announce a second hydrocarbons
licensing round."
A discovery would make Cyprus, which is heavily reliant on
imports for power generation, self sufficient in gas. Local
officials estimate that annual needs of the Mediterranean
island, with a population of just under 1 million people, do not
exceed 1 billion cubic metres per year.
Cyprus launched its first licensing round in 2007.
