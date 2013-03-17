UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NICOSIA, March 17 Cyprus's president said on Sunday he had to accept a painful compromise on accepting a tax on bank deposits in return for international aid, or else the island would have faced bankruptcy.
"The solution we concluded is not what we wanted, but is the least painful under the circumstances," President Nicos Anastasiades said in a state address.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts