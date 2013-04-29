* Anastasiades pledges to boost government transparency
* Moves aim to placate public fuming over costly bailout
* Immunity also to be curtailed for lawmakers
* Most Cypriots believe graft is endemic -survey
NICOSIA, April 29 Cyprus plans to limit
presidential immunity from prosecution and increase government
transparency, its president said on Monday, a move to win over a
public jaded by graft and economic mismanagement that saddled it
with brutal bailout terms.
Cypriots have been left in shock by a series of events which
tipped the euro zone's third smallest economy into a chaotic
bailout last month, with bank savings raided and the island's
second-largest bank forced to shut down.
In power for little over two months, President Nicos
Anastasiades unveiled significant changes he said would boost
public confidence and modernise the function of the state on the
eastern Mediterranean island.
They included changes to the constitution to broaden the
offences under which a president could be prosecuted, limiting
an incumbent's term in office to two consecutive terms, lifting
immunity on lawmakers and forcing those who hold important state
or political positions to submit income statements.
"The public justifiably criticises politicians that they
aren't honest with people and forget their promises as soon as
they are elected. Today I want to contradict that rule,"
Anastasiades said in a public address.
Anastasiades has encouraged Supreme Court judges to give his
own affairs special attention in an investigation now under way
into almost a decade of financial profligacy and malfeasance
that finally laid Cyprus low last month.
Public resentment of perceived high-level corruption and
privilege rose further when bank transactions were leaked
showing that a firm owned by relatives of Anastasiades was among
hundreds that shifted millions out of one bank before the
island's financial system was locked down on March 16.
Anastasiades has not commented on that case but his in-laws
denied any wrongdoing in what they called normal business
transactions.
A report by anti-graft watchdog Transparency International
last week said 91 percent of Cypriot respondents believed graft
was a big problem in the country. Some 79 percent believed it
would get worse because of the financial crisis.
Anastasiades's centre-right government, which won elections
in February, commissioned a judicial inquiry to look into causes
of the crisis, which was triggered in part by massive holdings
of Greek sovereign debt by Cypriot banks.
Anastasiades said any recommendations by judicial
commissions would be binding.
At present, Cyprus's constitution offers presidents immunity
from prosecution. That protection is only removed for high
treason or moral turpitude.
Attempts to strip the immunity of former president Demetris
Christofias were blocked by the Supreme Court last year.
Families of 13 victims of a massive munitions explosion
which destroyed Cyprus's largest power station in mid-2012
sought to have Christofias's immunity lifted, holding him
morally responsible for the disaster.
A state-appointed board of inquiry had reached the same
conclusions on Christofias's role.