Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
NICOSIA Nov 20 Cypriot president Demetris Christofias was on Monday scheduled to visit an offshore gas drilling rig, part of an exploration project condemned by rival Turkey in a row over east Mediterranean hydrocarbon deposits.
Christofias and a small number of officials were due to visit the Homer rig on Monday morning, an official statement said. It will be his first visit since Cyprus' U.S. partners Noble Energy started an exploratory drill offshore Cyprus in September.
Turkey, which invaded northern Cyprus in 1974 after a brief Greek inspired coup, disputes Cyprus's right to explore for hydrocarbons. Cyprus says it is within its sovereign rights.
The results of Noble's exploratory drill are anticipated in early to mid December.
Based on pre-drill data the prospect is estimated to contain 3 to 9 trillion cubic feet of gas -- a discovery which could make Cyprus, with estimated needs of 1 billion cubic metres per annum, self-sufficient in the commodity for decades. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.