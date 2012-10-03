NICOSIA Oct 3 Cyprus will not accept a bailout from international lenders on the current terms being offered, President Demetris Christofias said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Greek state broadcaster NET, Christofias said he would never sign a bailout deal which called for the sell-off of profitable state-owned enterprises, or which would abolish inflation-linked salary increments.

"We aren't just saying 'no' to them," Christofias said. "We are giving them counterproposals."