PHILELEFTHEROS
- Report by British military documents how island ran the
risk of another munitions explosion from decaying explosives
held near a residential area in Limassol district.
- State run Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) has
difficulty in securing a 100 million euro loan after explosion
which destroyed its largest power facility on July 11.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Cyprus caught in the middle of a regional clash. Turkey
says it will increase its naval presence in Eastern
Mediterranean in standoff with Israel.
- Island must start making pipeline preparations for the
introduction of natural gas, says energy service director.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- Noble Energy seen keen to bid for a second sea
block offshore Cyprus for hydrocarbons exploration.
- Public sector earns twice the private sector wage, with a
civil servant earning an estimated 3,264 euros per month
compared to 1,646 in the private sector.
POLITIS
- Cyprus to explore potential with Noble Energy and Israel's
Delek of importing natural gas to Cyprus.
- Turkey says it will increase its military presence in the
eastern Mediterranean.
SIMERINI
- Former defence and foreign ministers disturbed by
president's deposition to a public inquiry that they had been
negligent in handling confiscated Iranian munitions cargo which
eventually exploded.
- Cyprus to seek compensation from the EU for July 11 blast.
