NICOSIA, Sept 8 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Noble Energy says it will press ahead with oil and gas exploration in Cypriot offshore plots, in spite of warnings from Turkey not to go ahead.
- Government may seek ECB assistance in bringing down high yields of bonds on secondary markets.
POLITIS
- Board of inquiry hears new claims Foreign Ministry dragged its feet over timely disposal of decaying Iranian munitions which exploded on July 11.
- Turkey says it plans oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.
SIMERINI
- Inquiry hears army official who had warned of deteriorating conditions of confiscated munitions had contacts with the President, who had earlier denied this.
- Finance Ministry using warning of Standard and Poor's downgrade as gentle pressure to ensure passage of new austerity package.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Inquiry hears defence minister had berated foreign minister for "dumping" confiscated munitions on his patch.
