PHILELEFTHEROS
- Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Energy hold talks
with Cyprus's electricity authority on possible cooperation in
creating gas liquefaction unit on island.
- Council of Europe raps Cyprus for insufficient action in
stopping people trafficking.
- European Commission seeks further action from Nicosia for
consolidation of its finances, including additional
contributions to prop up its pensions system.
SIMERINI
- State may give the year-end bonus to civil servants, but
only if they agree on a suspension of wage indexation
calculations for a year.
- Finance minister says there are no strings attached in
Russia possibly extending a low-interest loan to Cyprus.
ALITHIA
- Thousands descend on the centre of Nicosia calling for the
resignation of the president as public anger refuses to
dissipate after the July 11 blast.
- Turkish Cypriot side has demanded the suspension of gas
exploration project by Cyprus.
