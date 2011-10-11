NICOSIA Oct 11 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Gas deposits in the Noble prospect south of Cyprus are thought to be larger than the initially envisaged 10 tcf. President to visit the drilling platform at end of week.

- Costs of maintaining basic functions of the state represent 16.6 percent of GDP.

SIMERINI

- Breakthrough possible in dispute between finance ministry and teachers over economic austerity programme.

- Cabinet starts discussion on trimming public benefits schemes as part of commitment for more streamlined budget.

POLITIS

- Opposition-led parliament is expected to pass a resolution on Thursday criticising president's role in the July 11 blast.

- An increase in cost of electricity because of damage to Vassilikos power station after munitions blast could be extended.

CYPRUS MAIL

- Newly appointed EU affairs official says Cypriot presidency of the EU next year cannot be hijacked to promote national interests.

