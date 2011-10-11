NICOSIA Oct 11 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot
financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these
reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Gas deposits in the Noble prospect south of Cyprus
are thought to be larger than the initially envisaged 10 tcf.
President to visit the drilling platform at end of week.
- Costs of maintaining basic functions of the state
represent 16.6 percent of GDP.
SIMERINI
- Breakthrough possible in dispute between finance ministry
and teachers over economic austerity programme.
- Cabinet starts discussion on trimming public benefits
schemes as part of commitment for more streamlined budget.
POLITIS
- Opposition-led parliament is expected to pass a resolution
on Thursday criticising president's role in the July 11 blast.
- An increase in cost of electricity because of damage to
Vassilikos power station after munitions blast could be
extended.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Newly appointed EU affairs official says Cypriot
presidency of the EU next year cannot be hijacked to promote
national interests.
