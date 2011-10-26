NICOSIA Oct 26 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot
financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these
reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Parliament considers reinstating executive powers of
energy service director which were revoked by the energy
minister last week.
- The issue of new construction licenses fell by 40 percent
in the first 10 months of the year compared to 2010.
SIMERINI
- Gloves are off in battle of power between energy service
director and competent minister. Energy service director says
there is an attempt to gag him.
- A 1.5 percent increase in electricity bills will take
effect in January.
POLITIS
- Parliament and government on collision course over natural
gas. Lawmakers say they will table legislation which will
effectively curb government authority over the issue.
- Non-invasive process to detect Down Syndrome in embryos
expected to be ready in 2012, Cypriot researchers say.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Cyprus is to ask the EU to cut the VAT level on
electricity bills to 8 percent from present level of 15.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- Troubled state carrier Cyprus Airways looks east
for new investors. The government may increase its capital early
next year to allow the state of Qatar to take a 30 percent
investment in group.