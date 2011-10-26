NICOSIA Oct 26 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Parliament considers reinstating executive powers of energy service director which were revoked by the energy minister last week.

- The issue of new construction licenses fell by 40 percent in the first 10 months of the year compared to 2010.

SIMERINI

- Gloves are off in battle of power between energy service director and competent minister. Energy service director says there is an attempt to gag him.

- A 1.5 percent increase in electricity bills will take effect in January.

POLITIS

- Parliament and government on collision course over natural gas. Lawmakers say they will table legislation which will effectively curb government authority over the issue.

- Non-invasive process to detect Down Syndrome in embryos expected to be ready in 2012, Cypriot researchers say.

CYPRUS MAIL

- Cyprus is to ask the EU to cut the VAT level on electricity bills to 8 percent from present level of 15.

FINANCIAL MIRROR

- Troubled state carrier Cyprus Airways looks east for new investors. The government may increase its capital early next year to allow the state of Qatar to take a 30 percent investment in group.