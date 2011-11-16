NICOSIA Nov 16 Leading reports in Greek
Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified
these reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Noble Energy looking at alternative solutions to
liquefy gas from the eastern Mediterranean, other than creating
terminal through Cyprus.
- Flash estimates show economic contraction in third quarter
because of munitions blast.
SIMERINI
- Noble Energy gives estimates of between 3 and 9 trillion
cubic feet of gas in Cypriot offshore block.
- Politicians criticise civil servants who have contested
austerity-driven pay cuts at the Supreme Court.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- Block 12 gas estimates disappoint. Noble says block
contains between 3 and 9 tcf, not 10 tcf earlier cited by
government officials.
POLITIS
- Five leading members of civil servants union mount a legal
challenge to pay cuts - after their union endorsed government
proposal.
CYPRUS MAIL
- First estimates of Cyprus's offshore gas wealth come in
lower than earlier assessments by government officials.
- Complaints against police rise 25 percent in a year.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)