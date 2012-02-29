Turkey sets yield on tap of March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set the yield on a tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%, according to leads.
NICOSIA Feb 29 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Banking sector losses from Greek government debt exposure expected to reach 4 billion euros, as reporting cycle ends today with Marfin Popular results.
- Authorities expected to announce plans to bolster Cyprus Airways capital by 45 million euros.
POLITIS
- Cypriot reunification talks expected to go into a deep freeze, as UN attempts to call an international conference look likely to flounder.
- Russia's VTB Group seen among suitors contemplating stake in Cyprus's Marfin Popular Bank.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- VAT hike is to earn state additional 150 million this year, hitting consumers and low-income earners.
- Hellenic Bank limits its exposure to Greek government debt, reporting a net loss of 99.5 million euros.
SIMERINI
- Identification of persons missing in Cyprus's conflict is showing unjustified delays.
- Cyprus braces itself for another cold snap with snowstorms and strong winds.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf closed on a firm footing on Thursday in line with generally upbeat global shares and stabilising crude oil prices, while Egypt's bourse ended a five-day losing streak.
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets, sending the cosmetics maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in early trading on Thursday.