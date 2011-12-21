NICOSIA Dec 21 Leading reports in Greek
Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified
these reports:
SIMERINI
- Cypriot authorities poised to make announcement on size of
gas deposits at Block 12, the prospect off Cyprus drilled by
Noble Energy.
- Political parties attempt to tackle reasons for high
abstention rates in local elections. Opposition party considers
limitations on terms and cross voting.
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Political parties gear up for 2013 presidential poll.
Opposition says will launch dialogue on limiting years in office
for elected officials and electronic voting.
- Only one in ten companies has paid a special 350 euro
levy.
POLITIS
- Noble Energy prospect off Cyprus thought to
contain between 14 and 20 trillion cubic feet of gas, putting it
on a par with Leviathan, in Israeli waters.
- Criminal court will today decide whether there is enough
evidence for trial to continue into deadly Helios air crash in
2005.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- Cypriot-based energy group Quantum teams up with Greece's
public power utility DEH for hydro plant in Serbia.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Government says state mechanisms to be focussed on
preparations for assuming EU presidency in July.
- Cypriot leaders have five more weeks to prove to UN beyond
doubt that they can reunify Cyprus, says UN envoy Alexander
Downer.