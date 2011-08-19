NICOSIA Aug 19 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

POLITIS

- Cabinet meets to discuss suspensions from the foreign ministry after allegations documents related to the July 11 munitions blast may have been tampered with.

- Finance ministry is to expedite preparation of a second austerity package.

- U.S. exploratory drilling for gas is to go ahead.

PHILELEFTHEROS

- One of island's largest unions disagrees with government plans to raise VAT to 17 from 15 percent.

- Opposition party wants submission of a second austerity package to approve the first one.

- Police sought singer for questioning after he paraphrased a popular song to call on the resignation of the president.

CYPRUS WEEKLY

- Step on the gas. U.S. company ready to start drilling for gas in October.

SIMERINI

- President faces mounting criticism from opposition parties over his role in the July 11 blast.

- U.S. Noble Energy (NBL.N) to press ahead with exploratory drill for gas in October.

CYPRUS MAIL

- Consumers none the wiser about price hikes on their electricity bills but energy regulator dismisses suggestions of increases by up to 40 percent.