NICOSIA Aug 19 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot
financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these
reports:
POLITIS
- Cabinet meets to discuss suspensions from the foreign
ministry after allegations documents related to the July 11
munitions blast may have been tampered with.
- Finance ministry is to expedite preparation of a second
austerity package.
- U.S. exploratory drilling for gas is to go ahead.
PHILELEFTHEROS
- One of island's largest unions disagrees with government
plans to raise VAT to 17 from 15 percent.
- Opposition party wants submission of a second austerity
package to approve the first one.
- Police sought singer for questioning after he paraphrased
a popular song to call on the resignation of the president.
CYPRUS WEEKLY
- Step on the gas. U.S. company ready to start drilling for
gas in October.
SIMERINI
- President faces mounting criticism from opposition parties
over his role in the July 11 blast.
- U.S. Noble Energy (NBL.N) to press ahead with exploratory
drill for gas in October.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Consumers none the wiser about price hikes on their
electricity bills but energy regulator dismisses suggestions of
increases by up to 40 percent.