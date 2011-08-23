NICOSIA Aug 23 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Tensions between the presidential palace and foreign ministry simmer after four staffers are suspended on suspicion of tampering with document connected to July 11 blast.

- Noble Energy (NBL.N), commissioned to start exploratory drilling for gas off Cyprus, had been urged by Turkey to quit the project, WikiLeaks cables show.

POLITIS

- Fate of austerity package hangs in the balance. Finance minister is taking a second package of measures to the cabinet for approval.

- Demand for electricity spiked yesterday and exceeded capacity after most people returned to work after summer break.

SIMERINI

- Civil servants warn of industrial action if parliament makes changes to the austerity package pending approval.

- Blackouts are possible as authorities expect surge in demand for electricity which exceeds capacity.

CYPRUS MAIL

